Ghana: Four Arrested for Illegal Mining in Oda River

Bekwai — A combined team from the Bekwai District office of the Forestry Commission and Rapid Response Team has arrested four illegal miners in an operation.

The four were found busily doing illegal mining in the middle of River Oda at a point close to Abrokyire village near Bepotenten in the Oda forest in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region last week Thursday.

They are Razak Iddrisu, 22, Louis Gamo, 31, Osei Kwabena, 41, and Prosper Gzito, 30.

The team succeeded in destroying eight shangfa machines, four small boats and a number of wooden structures that passed as the settlement of the illegal miners.

The team, led by Mr. George Agbenowoshi, Bekwai District Manager of the Forestry Commission, observed that pockets of illegal miners are still in business in that part of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Agbenowoshi expressed worry that the illegal miners had diverted the course of the river and had also caused destruction to the environment

He noted that from the sound of machines all over the place, illegal mining activities were still in operation, hence the resolve of the Commission to flush the illegal miners before they cause further damage to the river bodies and environment.

He noted that the Oda River runs downstream and people to drink from it, and that if such pollution continues, the health of those downstream would be in jeopardy. "We all have to come on board to stop this menace, and I want to assure everyone that my outfit will not relent in our efforts to stop these people in their tracks," he said.

The District Forestry Manager gave the assurance: "We are going to pursue, arrest and prosecute them in court," and appealed to opinion leaders, chiefs and stakeholders to help the Forestry Commission to achieve its objective.

The Assembly Member for Hiayeya in the Amansie Central District, Mr. Yaw Sarfo, who assisted the team in the arrest of the four, noted that the operation will send a signal to others to stop their dangerous and illegal activities in the Oda River.