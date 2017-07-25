Ghana: Charlotte Reveals EC Top Secrets

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Charlotte Osei, has blown the cover off what appears to be a long-existing corrupt attitude at the Commission, which has been kept away from the public.

Among the top secrets she has revealed, included poor financial management, and her boldness to stop a work culture that permitted some staff to steal with boldness.

According to her, misappropriation of funds meant for electoral staff was endemic, a practice she revealed was described as a 'convention' at the Commission when the issue came to the attention of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI).

"In 2015, attempts by the Chairperson to stop district electoral officers from inserting ghost names on the list of officials recruited for the 2015 district level elections, to enable them appropriate the allowances for the officials, resulted in the Chairperson being reported to the BNI for investigation.

"In the report attached hereto, dated September 23, 2015, and marked 'CO21A', staff, according to the BNI, admit to a culture of misappropriation of funds meant for electoral staff, and assert that this practice is a 'convention' at the Commission," she said.

Madam Charlotte Osei made the revelation about what appears to be the cancerous 'create, loot and share' at the EC, in response to a petition that has been sent to President Akufo-Addo, calling for her impeachment, based on a number of accusations by some aggrieved staff of the Commission.

Charlotte Osei explained that she has a warm and friendly relationship with all staff, and maintains an open-door policy.

She, nonetheless, said her only difficulties are with staff who do not want to see the progress of the Commission, and want to continue to preserve their illegal commercial kingdoms for personal gain within the Commission.

She further dug to reveal numerous instances where funds meant for the Commission for work done, were paid into the accounts of individuals at the outfit.

She cited that one of her deputies habitually entered into illegitimate financial arrangements on behalf of the Commission, without her consent.

"While on leave in June 2017, the Deputy Chairperson, without authorisation and notice to the Chairperson, approved 2015 financial statements of the Commission, an increase in the amount for fuel coupons (beyond budgeted levels), and without prior knowledge and authorisation of the Chairperson or the Commission.

"Clearly, there is ample evidence of poor knowledge of corporate governance, rules of public service financial management, and general incompetence.

"The poor financial management systems within the Commission are systematic. In some cases, Commission funds are paid into personal accounts of staff members at the regional offices.

"The Deputy Chairperson Operations collected funds above GH¢6 million in cash from some political parties for the organisation of party primaries, without recourse to the structures of the Commission, and without the involvement of the Finance Department of the Commission.

"Political party primaries were treated as a private commercial project by the deputy Chairperson of Operations, with funds paid directly into the personal accounts of key staff for functions to be performed for party primaries," the EC boss narrated.

She, furthermore, accused the deputy Chairperson of the Commission of illegally signing contracts worth over GH¢40 million, without her approval.

"It is worth pointing out that while the Chairperson is persistently accused of arrogance and taking unilateral decisions, there is ample evidence of extreme arrogance, ineptitude and blatant breaches of the law by the deputy Chairpersons.

"The Deputy Chairperson F/A has signed contracts worth over GH¢40 million without knowledge and authorisation of the Chairperson, between July-September 2015," she said.

Payments were also made on these contracts, in excess of her approval limits, and again, without her knowledge and authorisation, therefore, describing the act as "illegal, criminal and a breach of the policies of the Commission, and the laws of Ghana."

Madam Charlotte Osei has vowed to order investigations into the conduct of the deputy Chairperson and other Commissioners believed to be flouting rules governing the Commission.

In conclusion, Madam Charlotte Osei said: "The attempts by the Chairperson to ensure proper structures and financial management systems have led to disputes with the deputy Chairpersons and staff who benefit financially and illegally from the chaos. The Chairperson refuses to superintend a system that engenders endemic corruption and poor administrative structures.

"It should be noted that all these actions, amounting to financial malfeasance and impropriety, would be documented and submitted to the requisite authority for investigations."