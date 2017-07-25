Liberia: Liberty Party to Launch Campaign in Nimba

The opposition Liberty Party has announced that Ganta city is the next venue to launch its campaign in August, though it did not explain the precise date.

Speaking at a welcoming ceremony of the party's vice standard bearer Harrison Karnwea and standard bearer Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskime in Nimba on July 21, Mr. Karnwea told supporters to get ready for the campaign.

He said Liberty Party is not going to leave any stone unturned because they are going to be very vigilant when it comes to campaigning.

In a happy mood, Mr. Karnwea thanked the citizens for their massive turn out to welcome them to Nimba, adding, "We are very happy with the turnout because when the sun is up, the moon will not shine."

Mr. Karnwea and his entourage were warmly received by their partisans in the commercial city of Ganta, a day after they won a case against the National Election Commission on the basis of the Code of Conduct.'

Hundreds of partisans lined up the main street of Ganta to receive their first partisan and his deputy to Nimba, singing and dancing along the road to the Methodist Gymnasium, where an indoor program was held.

At the program, both Cllr Brumskime and Mr. Karnwea were gowned for their court victory, with partisans reaffirming their commitment to support the party until victory is ensured. However, Cllr Brumskime told the supporters that what was done to the NEC was to show God's manifestation or to show that God was on their side.

He said corruption has failed every aspect of "our lives in the country, including schools, clinics, infrastructure and salaries, among others."

He said President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Vice President Joseph N. Boakai have failed to reconcile the people of Liberia, therefore they should not continue to rule the country.

He praised the citizens for welcoming the Liberty Party and admonished them saying, "due to corruption, ArcelorMittal could not pave Ganta and Yekepa until now that this regime is elapsing, so it is the time that the people of Nimba wake up and vote them out."