Zimbabwe: Bigwigs Default On Child Support

By Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Holdings chief executive officer Manfred Mahari appeared in court last week for failing to pay over $31 000 maintenance money for his three children.

He pleaded not guilty before Harare magistrate Ms Lucy Ngwari, who remanded him to August 8 for trial on $50 bail.

The court heard that on April 12, 2012 Mahari was ordered by the Harare Civil Court to pay maintenance for three children.

Mahari and his estranged wife, Moyra, agreed in their decree of divorce that he would pay all school and tuition fees.

They also agreed that he would provide uniforms, footwear, sportswear, school equipment, text books and extra lessons.

He was also to provide day-to- day needs for the children and bear 100 percent of their medical aid.

The maintenance arrears are $31 577, it is alleged.

In a similar case, Fruits and Vegetable Company owner Allen Nyasha Mpofu appeared before the same magistrate yesterday over $7 500 in maintenance arrears.

Mpofu pleaded guilty to failing to pay $150 maintenance for his child since December 2012.

He was sentenced to a wholly suspended seven months in prison on condition that he pays $3 500 forthwith and the remainder on or before August 30 this year.

The court heard that on December 6, 2012 Mpofu was ordered to pay $150 per months for the maintenance of a child with his ex-wife, Yeukai Elizabeth Mpofu.

Prosecutor Mrs Devoted Nyagano said Mpofu only paid maintenance for three months.

