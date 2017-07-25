24 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Socialists Say Capitalism Kills. They're Lying.

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ivo Vegter

The Black Book of Communism is a devastating accounting of the death toll of that odious ideology. Modern socialists, however, claim that capitalism kills more people every five years than communism did in a century. Are they correct?

Every now and again, one comes across the argument that capitalism kills just as many people, or more, than socialism has ever done. The idea is well encapsulated in a meme doing the rounds in forums such as r/LateStageCapitalism on Reddit which claims to tot up "The Annual Human Cost of Capitalism". It alleges that at least "20-million easily preventable deaths annually" are attributable to capitalism. Over five years, it argues, this is more than the 94-million deaths, which The Black Book of Communism attributes to communism since 1917.

Judging by the colours, the image was created by anarchist communists or anarcho-syndicalists, and the obvious conclusion that one should draw is that capitalism is worse than socialism.

For all its "gotcha" appeal, it is just rhetorical sleight of hand. For one, it compares apples with oranges. For another, if these death statistics are accurate at all, they are not attributable to capitalism. Let's consider these points.

The Black Book of Communism: Crimes,...

South Africa

Child Born With HIV Goes Into Remission

A nine-year-old South African child born with HIV has been able to control the virus without drugs for 8.5 years,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.