25 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Delivery in Hospitals Increases in NRS

Massawa — The number of pregnant women who give birth in health facilities in the Northern Red Sea region has showed a dramatic increment, according to reports from Family and Community Health Unit in the region.

The report indicates that the increment of the number of women delivering at health facilities was the sustainable awareness campaigns conducted and thus resulted for the dramatic reduction of mother and child death rate.

Successful regular vaccination programs against communicable diseases have also been conducted in the region.

