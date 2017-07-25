25 July 2017

Eritrea: Dams Making Significant Contribution

Asmara — The 105 small and big dams in the Central region are making significant contribution not only in enriching underground water resource but also in advancing irrigation farming in the region, according to reports from the branch office of agricultural infrastructure in the central region.

Accordingly, over 1,200 hectares of vegetable and fruits have been cultivated in the past years of independence and that encouraging outcome has been registered.

In addition to this this, soil and water conservation campaign has been carried out in the Eastern Escarpments particularly in Arbe-Rebue and Gulie areas and that most of the tasks have been implemented successfully.

Farmers who are actively engaged in the irrigation farming have expressed satisfaction for the opportunities they have been provided and said that they are currently striving to boost their produce in an enhanced manner.

