An Air Namibia management committee recommends that the airline buys six planes for almost N$200 million, and do away with lease arrangements.

According to a document seen by The Namibian, titled 'Procurement committee submission request for proposal in supply of six Embrear regional jet aircraft', Air Namibia's aircraft selection committee looked at whether the airline should buy new planes, or continue leasing. The six aircraft being considered are two Embraer Regional Jet 135s, and four Embraer XERJ 145s.

The Brazilian aircraft are the same as the four which are being leased from Westair, which bought them from an Air France subsidiary recently.

It is not clear whether Air Namibia had been presented with the option to purchase the Brazilian planes before they were sold to Westair.

According to its website, Air Namibia currently leases 10 planes, including two 244-seater Airbus A330-200 aircraft, four Airbus A319-100 seating 112, and four 37-seater Embraer ERJ 135s.

The individual lease agreements of the four Embraer aircraft end next February, April, May and June. The initial expiry date of the agreements were January, April, May and June last year, but the leases were extended twice for 12-month periods.

The management committee said purchasing similar aircraft would minimise or eliminate losses arising from lease payments, and allow for maintenance reserves to be recorded as contingent investments and not expenses, as was currently the case. They also claim that buying would eventually minimise the need for "regular government financial bailouts". They added that purchasing aircraft had the least funding hurdles, was the least expensive option, and would strengthen the airline's balance sheet.

The document furthermore stated that the foreign currency outlay of US$12 million for purchasing was lower than the US$18 million for leasing. The airline would also no longer pay leases in foreign currency, eliminating foreign exchange rate exposure.

The committee submitted that once the aircraft reached their economic life, they would be sold for a deposit on new aircraft.

According to the proposal, the airline would spend over N$36 million more in leasing the six aircraft rather than buying them.

Air Namibia will buy the six aircraft for N$197,7 million, compared to the leasing cost of N$234 million over five years.

Acknowledging that there was interest risk exposure of N$41,7 million if the airline borrowed N$156 million to buy the aircraft, paying back the loan over five years, the committee maintained that buying was the better option.

The cost per aircraft was estimated at between N$19,5 million and N$26 million, amounting to about US$1,5 million to US$2 million, depending on the exchange rate.

With the monthly lease of one plane being US$50 000, or about N$650 000, the committee submitted that the monthly lease would be around N$3,9 million, while the total cost of leasing would be N$234 million over five years.

Before deciding on the Brazilian aircraft, Air Namibia also looked at the 50-seater Canadian Regional Jet or CRJ 100 and CRJ 200.

The committee said while Air Namibia had no operational or technical experience with Canadian aircraft, the national airline has been using the Brazilian aircraft since 2011.

"We already made significant investments in terms of pilot training, flying experience, technical and maintenance training, maintenance establishment and tooling," the proposal reads.

The airline, according to the proposal, has so far already spent almost N$156 million on leasing the four Embraer aircraft since 2011.

Responding to questions yesterday from The Namibian, Air Namibia spokesperson Paulus Nakawa said all decisions concerning the airline had to be endorsed by government since Air Namibia was 100% state-owned.

Nakawa said he could not comment on the submission since it was between the airline's management and board, making the information strictly for "internal consumption".

The Namibian earlier this month reported that Westair last month bought four planes, being leased by Air Namibia, from Air France without the knowledge of Air Namibia. It was further reported that Westair said the terms of the lease agreement between Air France and Air Namibia would remain the same, despite the ownership change.

The Namibian recently reported that the works ministry informed the airline that it would not be getting a government subsidy of N$50 million, which was also meant to pay for aircraft leases.

Air Namibia's acting managing director, Mandi Samson, told The Namibian in a separate interview that talks between the airline, and the finance and works ministries had been fruitful, and that they would be receiving their subsidy as usual.