Liberia: Decision Makers Need to Encourage Liberians in Technology, Sciences

Dr. Emmanuel Bravy Daykeay, executive director of the Association of Liberian Universities (ALU), says in order to achieve the cravings of Liberians for infrastructural and human resource development, decision-makers in the education sector must step up the standards of their programs and encourage students to venture into technology and the sciences. Commending President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the strong efforts she has made towards educational advancement, the Liberian educator said he is optimistic that the goal of making Liberia's education sector "viably competitive" can be realized.

Providing recommendations on how that can be achieved, he said it can be done through universities and colleges promoting innovative means of reforming the current weak system. According to Dr. Daykeay, there is a clear possibility for Liberia's education to rank competitively high among her counterparts in Africa by firstly making sure there is no place or accommodation for grossly incompetent teachers.

The ALU executive director said there is no other time better than now for government to exercise stern measures against unqualified teachers roaming classrooms of tertiary learning institutions, who he believes are instead ruining the future of the country's next generation of leaders "by the obvious inability to impart knowledge by passing on the requisite instruction."

When the right teachers and educational administrators are given appropriate placements in learning institutions, Dr. Daykeay said Liberia can rise up from the current slow pace of advancement and establish a strong system that prepares the youth for job readiness in the world of work. "Other nationals who have attained the best quality of education do not owe it to Liberia in terms of putting in place the best system that works positively for society's advancement, they owe it to their respective countries. So, we have to employ the right people to get the right things done," he stressed.

Dr. Daykeay emphasized that other nations whose education systems are 'well on course' are not waiting for Liberia to grapple with all of its challenges, but are continuing to advance further. He observed that Liberians need to take more action and talk less about strategic and serious policy matters by tackling head-on problems debilitating Liberia's education.

According to him, with qualified and competent instructional staff, universities can play significant leadership and stakeholder roles by partnering with government through the Ministry of Education, the Commission on Higher Education and international funding organizations to ensure school advancement, curricular reviews and amendment to meet current realities, and effective advisement programs to produce professionals based on job market demands.

It may be recalled that in President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's recent reshuffling of the Grand Bassa Community College Board, she appointed Dr. Daykeay as a member. In the four-month period since his return home, Daykeay has been providing volunteer services to some learning institutions in Liberia through his non-governmental organization, 'Education for Liberia.' He has also provided professional capacity building services to secondary and primary schools including Maretha Preparatory School. He currently serves at the University of Liberia Graduate School and AME University as professor at the senior level.

Prior to his return to the United States of America recently, where he is defending his dissertation for his second doctoral degree in education at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, Dr. Daykeay served Starz College of Technology as Associate Dean for Research and School Advancement. Reports say he is an applicant for the presidency of the Bong County Community College located in Gbarnga, although he has neither confirmed nor denied this tip-off.