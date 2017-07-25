Cameroon: Several Training Grounds Available

Projects are underway for the rehabilitation of existing annex stadiums and the construction of new ones.

Since the announcement on the extension of the number of teams for the Africa Cup of Nations to 24 instead of 16 and to begin with Cameroon in 2019, more efforts are being made to adapt to the exigencies of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

If Cameroon has anything to boast of it is the existence of annex stadiums in almost all the venues that will host the competition. The annex stadiums will serve as training grounds for the various teams. Yaounde for instance has stadiums that have been renovated and are available for use. The Yaounde Ominisports Annex Stadiums Number One and Two were renovated recently to meet the standard norms of CAF.

The Director in charge of the two annexe stadiums, Pierre Gustave Ndongo said the stadiums are operational and 80 per cent ready. He said the proof is that these stadiums were used as training grounds during the 2016 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. The two stadiums were constructed in the same manner. Each of them comprises an administrative block (offices, dressing rooms, toilets, sickbay, etc), 1,000 seats and a fenced play ground to avoid interruption from the public and the players. As far as Information Communication Technology (ICTs) is concerned there are many commodities such as Internet services, high sound quality, electricity and water supply as well as telephone facilities.

The stadiums are operational and comfortable. The National Division One Football Championship is being played in the two annex stadiums in Yaounde since the beginning of the 2017 football season. According to Pierre Gustave Ndongo the annex stadium No 1 is completed and needs only maintenance to keep the structure up to date while Annex Stadium Number Two needs some final touches.

The Yaounde Military Stadium will equally serve as training ground for teams in the Yaounde pool. The 2,430 seats stadium has quality installations. The playground is covered with the natural grass and has an automatic watering system. The dressing rooms are equipped and security in the stadium is assured. The parking lot which can contain 200 vehicles is joined with a bigger one inside and well secured for teams and officials. There is also access to internet connection for the media during. The National Division One Football Championship is equally played at the Yaounde Military Stadium.