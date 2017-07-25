Zimbabwe: Mapeza Eyes Dembare Double

Zvishavane FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza wants to complete a double over Dynamos as the Castle Lager Premiership returns with this blockbuster tomorrow.

The Zvishavane miners won the reverse encounter 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

"What we want as a club is to win and when you are winning, everywhere you go, people will be happy," he said.

"So that's our main aim, that's our main objective to make everybody happy, but you know it's football and you can't really tell what's going to happen in a game of football, but our objective is to always make everybody happy.

"Of course, we have the advantage of the 12th man, but at the end of the day we need to play really hard. You know we can't just base on that we are playing at home and results will just come by, we need to work hard.

"I can't talk much about what was happening before I came. When I came here I only lost once to Dynamos, so I can only talk about my statistics and not other people's statistics. So, for now, I think I have won maybe four or five games against Dynamos and I have lost once."

Mapeza said he was happy for Talent Chawapiwa who has moved to South African side Baroka FC.

"I think when I came to this club, the objective was if anybody gets a good offer outside the country we should let him go and it has happened with some other guys as well," said Mapeza.

"I think also it's a good motivation for guys who are around. As a club I think it's good because we are giving these guys an opportunity to go out there and make a living.

"For the guys who have remained behind I think it's a massive motivation.

"It happened you know in 2015, we lost about six guys, but we ended up pushing for the league championship although we finished on third.

"But I think we really pushed hard after we lost six guys.

"I'm not someone who is going to mourn because we have lost someone. I'm happy that Talent is gone because I think he will be better in terms of his life and I think it's an opportunity for the guys who have remained behind so that they can work hard and also emulate what Talent has done," he said.

Mapeza said he is happy with the new players.

"Mkhokheli Dube is here, we made a swop deal with Ishmael Wadi. Then everybody knows that Takesure (Chinyama) came here before the break. We have also got Ali Sadiki as well," he said.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Bantu Rovers (Luveve), How Mine v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Yadah v Harare City (Morris Depot), FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava), CAPS United v Shabanie Mine (NSS), Hwange v Tsholotsho (Colliery)

Thursday: Bulawayo City v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum (Morris Depot), Triangle United v Chapungu (Gibbo),

Saturday: Bantu Rovers v FC Platinum (Luveve), Tsholotsho v How Mine (Dulivadzimo), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga), Harare City v CAPS United (NSS)

Sunday: Shabanie Mine v Highlanders (Maglas), Dynamos v Triangle United (NSS), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Ascot), Ngezi Platinum v Hwange (Baobab).