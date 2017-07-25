Sudan: Govt Summons Iraqi Ambassador

Khartoum — On Monday the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iraqi Charge D'Affaires in Khartoum, Mohamed Samir Hassan, to talk about the reported torture of a Sudanese man in Iraq.

The Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs informed Samir Hassan that the Sudanese government protests the torturing of the Sudanese Musa El Bashir. He is said to have been tortured and physically abused after leaving a hospital in Iraq where he received treatment from a gunshot wound. The wound he sustained during clashes between armed groups near the city of Basra.

Samir Hassan expressed his regret and apologised for the incident, the official Sudanese News Agency SUNA reported. The diplomat pledged to convey this message to his government for an urgent investigation, while affirming Iraq's appreciation for the Sudanese community in Iraq.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman Gariballah El Khider said that the Sudanese embassy in Baghdad monitors the situation of the Musa El Bashir. He reassured that his current health situation is good and that he is transferred to "a safe area" in coordination with the concerned Iraqi authorities.

Currently there are celebrations marking the liberation of Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq, from Islamic State (IS). Hassan: "We are celebrating liberation of Mosul these days in our second country -Sudan- which enjoys stability and peace."