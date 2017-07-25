Sudan: Protestor Dies in Khartoum State Land Rights Riot

Khartoum / Haya — A man was run-over by a police car, and ten others were injured in clashes between police and people in the northern countryside of Khartoum state on Sunday evening. In Red Sea state, people came under attack in two separate incidents on the same road.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the police arrived at the northern district of Um Keti, where residents protested against handing over 7,000 acres of land to an investor from the Gulf. "Fighting broke out and police used teargas against the rioters who threw stones at them."

One of the police vehicles ran over El Sir Hamed El Tayeb Abureida, who died instantly. About ten others are injured, according to a witness.

Attacks

People came under attack by masked men on the road toward a gold mine in Red Sea state in two separate incidents during the weekend.

The attacks on the vehicles, including a Mitsubishi, were carried out on Saturday and Sunday and have been reported to the police in Haya, journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga from Port Sudan.

The incidents may be related to the gold mine near the road that links Aryab to Haya, a locality southwest of Port Sudan.

Commissioner Taher Omar Naboush confirmed the attacks, of which he said did not cause any loss of life or harm. The losses are reportedly limited to material things, he said. Officials have promised to activate police patrols on the road of the landfill between Haya and Aryab, in order to protect people and their property.