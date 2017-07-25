Sudan: Improvements Underway in Drought-Stricken Derudeb

Durdeib — A locality in Red Sea state suffers from a severe water shortage, where the price of a water barrel has risen. Improvements to the water network and the inadequate health services are underway, the commissioner said.

The locality commissioner of Derudeb, Sayed Mohamed Osman Kantabai, said that the locality government is working to solve the problem. Derudeb lies in Haya, between Port Sudan and Kassala.

"There are seven wells of which several are non-operative. We are working to extend the water network and try to operate four tanks, each of which can supply 1,000 barrels per hour," the commissioner told Radio Dabanga.

Engineers are working on an installation of submersible pumps to solve the problem, he added.

The price of a barrel of water rose to SDG30 ($4.50). Commissioner Kantabai blamed "mean-spirited water traders" for contributing to the raising of the prices. "The completion of the network will solve the problem because the groundwater is available and adequate."

Health

In regard to the inadequate health services in Derudeb, Kantabai acknowledged the lack of medical staff and the existence of a problem with ambulances.

"The area of Derudeb is large, but the population density is distributed mostly to some towns and villages which have health centres. While the small villages scattered around the locality cope with less health units."

He explained that the lack of specialists and other medical staff may be attributed to the fact that most of the workers do not prefer to work or stay in areas of distress.

"We are working on the construction of hostels for male and female doctors, in addition to a programme for a visiting specialist. Also we are appointing 19 medical assistants who will be deployed to various health centres to solve the health issues."\