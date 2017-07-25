Sudan: Woman Beaten to Death in Central Darfur

Zalingei / El Fasher — Militiamen beat a 32-year-old woman to death at her farm west of Zalingei on Sunday evening. Three farmers were attacked near a camp.\

Militants beat 32-year-old Fatima Mohamed Adam with sticks, at her farm in Mara, west of Zalingei, near the Murnei road. El Shafie Abdallah, Coordinator of Central Darfur camps reported this to Radio Dabanga. She succumbed to her injuries.

Three other farmers, including two women, were injured in an attack by bandits on their farms in Kori and Lali, west of El Hassahissa camp on the same evening. Adam Abdallah, Maryam Adam Yagoub and Azza Mohamed Yahya were wounded.

Abdallah also reported that militiamen torched tents of displaced people and drove livestock onto the farms, forcing the farmers to flee to El Hassahissa. "There is a complete absence of Unamid and the State Government here," Abdallah said.

Hijacking

On Sunday, bandits hijacked a jeep while it was on its way from El Fasher at Kaura to Kabkabiya in North Darfur. A locality official told Radio Dabanga that the hijacked vehicle carried administrative officer Ismael Rabeh, banker Ismael Simba and was driven by Idris Bakhit.

The gunmen stopped them by force of arms, told them to disembark, seized the vehicle and left. "The officer and his companions arrived in Kabkabiya where they reported the incident."

Related to this, the official said that a commercial convoy was stuck on the road from El Fasher to Kabkabiya because other militiamen stop vehicles and trucks here, insisting drivers to hand over SDG 1,000 ($150) before they are allowed to pass their checkpoint.

Kidnap continues

The kidnapped Zakaria Musa Osman and Bahreldin Jaber Saeedm, who were kidnapped from Saraf Umra in North Darfur before last Ramadan, are still being held and their fate is unknown, a family member of one of the victims reported to Radio Dabanga.