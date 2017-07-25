Sudan: East Darfur Tribes Tense, Bodies Unburied

Adila / Abu Karinka — Tension remains in Adila and Abu Karinka localities after members of the Ma'aliya and Rizeigat clashed from Friday until Sunday. Crowds stand "ready to fight", while bodies are still lying on the ground where the fighting broke out.

There are currently no clashes between the two sides, Omda Mohamed Bashar of the Ma'aliya tribe said. An activist from Ed Daein confirmed this. The security force of the East Darfur government and the local administration moved to the scene yesterday.

The fierce fighting caused the death of 49 people and a large number of wounded. Bashar: "There are crowds ready to fight from both sides in all the villages of Adila and Abu Karinka localities. Bodies are still lying on the ground at the scene of the fighting."

He said that the Ma'aliya native administration did not go to the scene of the incidents. "The Government of East Darfur is responsible for the incidents, because it was standing idly by."

There are conflicting reports regarding the cause of the violence. Bashar claimed that there was an attempt by groups of Rizeigat members to steal camels from El Badia El Mejlid (Ma'aliya), north-west of Abu Karinka.

An activist from Ed Daein told Radio Dabanga that the clashes were caused by Ma'aliya gunmen on board three vehicles, as they attacked a settlement of the Rizeigat and killed 22 people.