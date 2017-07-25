Kenya: Handicap 21 Kariuki Beats All in Kiambu

Handicap 21 golfer Domiciano Kariuki carded 40 points at the weekend to claim the overall title in the Rware Classic golf tournament played at Kiambu Golf Club at the weekend.

Kariuki had started with par before picking up two double bogeys at par five-second and third holes. He made a number of pars in between to produce 20 points in each nine for 40 points.

Finishing second with 39 points after beating Benson Muchoki was James Njenga. George Kuria, with 38 points, was fourth, followed by Ken Mwaura (37). Grace Kibe posted 36 points to lead in the ladies section, with GG.N. Njuguna (36) taking the first prize in the guest category where A. Maina was second on 35 points.

The gross went to veteran Joseph Ndegwa on 81 gross. The nines went to Julius Kinuthia on 19 and Patrick Gichira on 21 points. The sponsors were represented by Francis Githaiga on 36 points while John Thongori and Mwangi Ngibuini were second and third on 30 and 29 points.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Mwangi Mukururi had an excellent outing, after firing 42 points made up of 21 points in each half to win the Friends of Vice Captain golf tournament where the men's winner was Angelus Maina (39) after beating Zack Muigai on countback. John Gitau, on 38, was third.

Taking the ladies' first prize was Ruth Muthoni (38). She won by a point from Susan Mukururi.

In third place was Jane Mwaura on 35 points. Leading the sponsors was Mutahi Murethi with 34 points, while Anthony Kiiru (36) was the best guest. The nines went to Joseph Kibui (22) and Benson Kimani (21).

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Mathew Kimani posted a total of 40 points to win a tournament sponsored by women in energy sector. Paras Shah (38) emerged men's winner after beating Francis Musila on countback. Hellen Manyara (38) claimed the ladies first prize, also after a countback with Grace Waiganjo. Roy Bore (36) was the top guest after beating Robert Odero by a point.