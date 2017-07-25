Kenya: Jubilee Starts Hiring Poll Agents in Nyanza Region

The Jubilee Party has begun recruiting agents in Nyanza region in preparation for August 8 elections.

The party, through its grassroots officials in the region, said the aim is to counter Nasa's insistence on adopt-a-polling-station strategy to safeguard its votes.

Homa Bay Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Tom Alila announced that the agents are set to be trained and issued with special equipment for relaying results.

"We want to counter our opponents' strategies of safeguarding votes. We are therefore in the process of hiring competent agents for the exercise in Nyanza," said Mr Alila.

SUPPORTERS

Mr Alila said the party will comply with the new directive requiring supporters of various political parties to desert polling centres after voting.

"In safeguarding President Kenyatta's votes in the region, we are going to abide by the rule of law," said Mr Alila.

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i last week issued a directive to political parties not to use unlawful means in polling centres in safeguarding votes.

Head of Jubilee Party presidential campaign in Nyanza and Karachuonyo MP James Rege, and the party's coordinator in the region Odhiambo Makowiti said the agents are going to be trained on how to use technology to relay results.

EXUDED CONFIDENCE

Mr Rege exuded confidence that President Kenyatta will receive support in Nyanza due to Jubilee government's development programmes.

"Most Nyanza residents will vote for President Kenyatta following Jubilee government's development initiatives in Nyanza," he said.

Mr Alila, who on Saturday oversaw the exercise at Okiki Amayo centre in Karachuonyo and Kanyadoto Village in Ndhiwa, alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta got more votes from Nyanza region in last General Election but they were not included in final tallying because of non-aggressive agents.

"President Kenyatta got more votes in Nyanza which were never included in final tallying because of non-aggressive agents." said Mr Alila.