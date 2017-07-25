Uganda: Clan Delays Entebbe Airport Expansion Works

Kampala — A clan, which occupies about 8 acres of land near Entebbe International Airport is proving stressful to the expansion and upgrade of the Airport, East African Business Week has learnt.

Mamba Kakobooza, a clan in Buganda Kingdom, is reportedly refusing to be compensated and surrender the acreage piece of land to allow expansion works on Entebbe International Airport.

"We're talking to them and we shall continue to talk to them and show them the importance of the project. Of course we don't want chaos. They say this is their ancestral land which they can't vacate," said Eng. John Kagoro the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Director Airports and Aviation Security.

The eight acreage piece of land is next to Entebbe International Airport, which airport authorities think is needed for the expansion.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority was conducting a media tour about the ongoing expansion works at Entebbe International Airport.

David Kakuba Mpango, the new CAA Managing Director said 10% of the expansion works for construction of the new arrivals and departures concession blocks had been accomplished.

"This particular project undertaken by Seyani Brothers is internally funded by Civil Aviation authority at a contract sum of Ush42b and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2018," said Kakuba.

Kakuba said the National Civil Aviation Master Plan projects 930 arriving passengers and 820 departing passengers during peak hours by 2033.

He said the other key project ongoing at the EIA is the overall expansion and upgrade which is undertaken by China Communications Construction Company at a contract sum of $200m.

"At least 22% of works for this project have been accomplished including earthworks and parts of the airside and landside access roads. The kickoff of the supervising consultant was a big milestone after a protracted procurement process which was plagued by numerous administrative reviews," said Kakuba.

Kakuba said the upgrade and expansion of EIA is a design and build project to be implemented in a phased approach. Phase one will include a new cargo center with capacity of 100,000tons, construction of a new passenger terminal complex, strengthening of the existing aircraft parking Apron 4, strengthening of runway 17/35 and its associated taxiways, strengthening of runway 12/30 and its associated taxiways, expansion and strengthening of aircraft parking Apron 1, rehabilitation of Aircraft Parking Apron 2, onsite water supply system and fire water system.

"Dar Al-Handasah Shair and Partners are scrutinizing the designs prepared by the Design and Build Contractor, rendering clarifications of works to ensure timely completion of the works, quality and compliance with design specifications," said Kakuba.