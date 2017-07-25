24 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC's Leadership Race - the Dirtiest Options

By Stephen Grootes

It goes without saying that we live in cynical times. So cynical that some people believe the worst is about to happen. That a "certain someone" is about to steal the leadership of the ANC for his ex-wife, that the political situation is about to get much more disruptive and violent, that in fact what we are living through now is the calm before a very damaging political storm. At the root of these fears, correctly or not, lies President Jacob Zuma. So low has his political image in urban areas fallen that many people believe he is about to try to make a bid to literally steal the country. Quite a few of these fears may be unfounded, but, with some evidence now emerging that Cyril Ramaphosa is the above-board frontrunner for the ANC's December leadership contest, it is worth examining what Zuma's options actually are, and how events could play out.

It is obvious to all that the stakes in the ANC's December contest are incredibly high for those involved in it. For Zuma, it appears that he may be in a world of legal hurt, should he lose control of the National Prosecuting Authority....

