Kenya: Wizkid Draws Uhuru's Children to his Concert

Photo: Wizkid/Instagram

Wizkid in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s children Ngina and Jaba were among thousands of Kenyan fans who thronged the BBQ Live concert headlined by Nigerian entertainer, Wizkid.

The concert was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

In a video shared by Citizen Television news anchor Lilian Muli, the second born of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ngina can be seen dancing to Wizkid’s song, Ojuelegba . She attended the KICC concert.

And that was not all. Jaba was later spotted at Kiza Lounge where Wizkid and his entourage had headed to for the after party.

He took selfies with singer and mingled freely with the patrons.

Wizkid was performing during the 14th edition of the BBQ Live event that attracted huge crowds despite an outcry over expensive tickets.

Early birds bought tickets for Sh4,000, gate tickets for Sh5,000, VIP tickets for Sh10,000 and VVIP Sh25,000.