25 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KCB Rugby Player Kilonzo Shot Dead By Thugs in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — The Kenya rugby fraternity is in mourning after KCB RFC centre James Kilonzo was shot dead on Monday night by suspected thugs at his Kasarani estate in Nairobi.

According to reports, Kilonzo was shot at an Mpesa shop.

"We are saddened to announce the untimely passing on of one of the pride, James Kilonzo. Join us in moaning a rising star rugby player and devoted club member. We shall update you as further news comes through," a statement from the Kenya Cup Champions said.

Reports indicate that Kilonzo was a victim of robbery in an M-Pesa shop where he was shot close to the heart and did not survive. His body has been taken to City Mortuary as the family, club, friends and Kenya Rugby fraternity embarks on further plans.

Kilonzo was part of the KCB squad that traveled to South Africa for a 10-day camp after winning Enterprise Cup and Kenya Cup in May 2017. He was named the man of the tour.

He made the Kenya Cup writers team of the season and was part of the Kenya Simbas long-term plans with many feeling he would have played in 2017.

His brother, Peter Kilonzo, plays as a centre for KCB.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.