Kenya: KCB Rugby Player Kilonzo Shot Dead By Thugs in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Kenya rugby fraternity is in mourning after KCB RFC centre James Kilonzo was shot dead on Monday night by suspected thugs at his Kasarani estate in Nairobi.

According to reports, Kilonzo was shot at an Mpesa shop.

"We are saddened to announce the untimely passing on of one of the pride, James Kilonzo. Join us in moaning a rising star rugby player and devoted club member. We shall update you as further news comes through," a statement from the Kenya Cup Champions said.

Reports indicate that Kilonzo was a victim of robbery in an M-Pesa shop where he was shot close to the heart and did not survive. His body has been taken to City Mortuary as the family, club, friends and Kenya Rugby fraternity embarks on further plans.

Kilonzo was part of the KCB squad that traveled to South Africa for a 10-day camp after winning Enterprise Cup and Kenya Cup in May 2017. He was named the man of the tour.

He made the Kenya Cup writers team of the season and was part of the Kenya Simbas long-term plans with many feeling he would have played in 2017.

His brother, Peter Kilonzo, plays as a centre for KCB.