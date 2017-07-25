24 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Stars Midfieder Johanna Omolo Joins Cercele Brugge

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenyan international midfielder Johanna Omolo has joined Belgian second division side Cercle Brugge from top tier outfit Royal Antwerp.

Nation Sport understands Cercele splashed approximately Sh32 million to acquire his services.

The 27-year-old is set to put pen-to-paper with the Bruges-based side in the next few hours.

"I am pleased with the move to Cercle. This is an ambitious team that offers me a chance to grow. I look forward to a new venture with them in the season," he told Nation Sport on Monday.

STELLAR SEASONS

Reports of Omolo's move filled the Belgian media early Monday.

"Johanna Omolo is on his way to Cercle Brugge. The Kenyan midfielder, 27, was in action for Antwerp 81 times," a statement on gva.be read.

He leaves Antwerp after three stellar seasons. In the 2016/17 season, he played a vital role in the team's promotion to the top flight.

Cercle Brugge is a team owned by French giants AS Monaco - who use the club to help with youth development since the beginning of 2017.

They host their home games at the 30,000-seater Jan Breydel Stadium which they share with fierce rivals Club Brugge who play in the top tier.

BEERSCHOT

The former Dandora Youth defensive midfielder misses a chance to make his second appearance in the Belgian first tier.

He last played for Germinal Beerschot in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 season.

Omolo - capped 17 times - becomes the latest acquisition for the Jose Riga-coached side following the arrival of among others, Brazilian winger Vagner Goncalves from Georgian outfit FC Saburtalo.

