25 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta - Why I Snubbed Debate

By Grace Gitau

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday said he did not participate in the presidential debate organised by the media on Monday evening because it was a waste of time.

The President further said he could not debate with "someone who does not have an agenda for this country."

He added that he had "nothing to debate" with his opponent, National Super Alliance (Nasa) flag bearer Raila Odinga.

"Do you want me to spend my time responding to Raila or commissioning projects? I decided that he will debate alone because I have nothing to debate with him. I will not waste my time there," he said.

The President was speaking during a campaign rally at Kiandu, in Nyeri County.

The President skipped the debate, leaving his rival to enjoy 90 minutes in the limelight.

