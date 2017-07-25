Gaborone — Makwala finished on position two with a Season Best of 43.84 behind World Record holder Wayde Van Niekerk who clocked a Meeting Record of 43.73, while Thebe settled for position three with 44.26.

During the race on July 21, it was evident that the local lads had declared war against Van Niekerk who has proved to be a hard nut to crack.

This time around, it was Makwala who took him head-on giving him little respect, at some point it looked like he will take it home, but that was not to be the case as he could not cope with Van Niekerk's last strides.

Maybe Makwala lost the plot by attacking early and at the last 100 metres could not fully handle his opponent.

Thebe chose to watch the two veterans fighting for supremacy, but at the same time closely guarding USA'S Gil Roberts who thought Thebe was napping but that was not the case as the American was relegated to position four with a time of 44.57.

However, the results mean Thebe still lead the 400 metres log with 35 points and has already qualified for the Diamond League finals to be staged in Zurich on August 24.

For sport journalist Bapati Mmotlanyane, the race lived up to the billing given that the athletes were now making sub 44 a habit.

From the blocks, he said he was of the view that both Van Niekerk, Makwala and Thebe started well, but being on the inside of Makwala, Van Niekerk had to make up much ground to put him under pressure.

He said Makwala seemed composed about his strategy which was to leave it out late on the final 150 which he said was spot on because it was very difficult to beat Van Niekerk who's strength lies in being able to outlast the rest of the field on the homestretch as it was evident on that race.

"I think for the very first time in the longest time, we have seen Van Niekerk under such pressure, truly speaking that was a monstrous homestretch run by the trio including Thebe; note that it was for the first time two men have stopped the clock under 44 outside a major championship," he said.

Furthermore, Mmotlanyane said Makwala looks to be getting better in every race, given that currently he was on a form of his life.

"Perhaps considerable this could be his last chance to sign off from the World Championship and seal off his glittering record career with a world major outdoor tittle," he said.

He however said considering his form, it was now hard to envisage a finish outside the podium at the final showdown and the World Champs, but with the likes of Steven Gardiner, LaShwawn Merrit relishing the challenge, it could be very unpredictable.

Source : BOPA