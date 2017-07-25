Botswana: China Donates U.S.$1 Million to Help Botswana for Losses in Cyclone Dineo

Gaborone — A signing ceremony for one million U.S. dollars grant from the Chinese government for relief of flood disaster was held Monday in Gaborone, capital city of Botswana.

Botswanan minister of finance and economic development, Hon. Kenneth Matambo and officials from Botswanan government attended the signing ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Hon. Kenneth Matambo said this donation would further cement the long standing relationship between the government of the People's Republic of China and the government of the Republic of Botswana.

According to him , the donation by the Chinese government will be used to relieve Botswana from the effects of the disasters caused by the recent cyclone Dineo, which left a trail of destruction, particularly of roads.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo said he hoped the cash grant can help Botswanan government and people to overcome the flood disaster.

Tropical cyclone Dineo induced flooding hit some parts of Botswana early this year. Hundreds of households are affected and many people have to be evacuated from their homes. Some infrastructure, telecommunication lines and livelihoods were disrupted in the affected districts.