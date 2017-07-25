Tunisia: Wang Yi Holds Talks With Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui of Tunisia

On July 19, 2017, Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Beijing with visiting Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui of Tunisia. Wang Yi expressed that China and Tunisia enjoy a long-standing friendship, and both sides have always supported each other on issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns. With the common care of the two heads of state, China-Tunisia relations have maintained a rapid and sound development momentum in recent years, and yielded positive outcomes from practical cooperation in various fields, benefiting the two peoples. China supports Tunisia's economic and social development, and will encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and run business in Tunisia.

It is hoped the Tunisian side could provide Chinese enterprises with more preferential policies and security assurances. Appreciating Tunisia for supporting the "Belt and Road" initiative, China is willing to combine the "Belt and Road" construction with the implementation of cooperative measures under the frameworks of China-Africa Ten Major Cooperation Plans and China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and enhance bilateral strategic integration, so as to realize common development. Supporting Tunisia's efforts in safeguarding its stability, China stands ready to increase support to Tunisia's endeavor in counter-terrorism, and will continuously support Tunisia in playing an important role in advancing the political settlement of the Libyan issue.

Khemaies Jhinaoui expressed that Tunisia cherishes the traditional friendship between Tunisia and China, and appreciates China for providing great support and assistance for a long time. Tunisia staunchly upholds the one-China policy, and will continuously support each other with China on a series of major issues. The Tunisian side endorses the "Belt and Road" initiative, and is ready to actively participate in relevant construction. Tunisia welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest and start business in Tunisia and participate in the national development process of Tunisia.

Tunisia has released visa-free policy for Chinese citizens to travel to Tunisia since this February, welcoming more Chinese tourists to the country. Appreciating China's long-term objective and just position on the Libyan issue, Tunisia hopes China to play a greater role in promoting peaceful settlement of the Libyan issue at an early date. The Tunisian side also stands ready to further enhance coordination and cooperation with China on such issues as the Security Council reform and counter-terrorism.

After the talks, the two Foreign Ministers jointly inked the Agreement on the Establishment of the Consultation Mechanism between Chinese and Tunisian Foreign Ministries.