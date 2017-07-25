Mauritius and Japan to Sign Memorandum of Cooperation for Infrastructure Development

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) providing for the training of both Mauritian and international students in Nursing… Read more »

The Memorandum would provide for technical support, expert training, mutual infrastructure development and investment through, among others, the sharing of information and experience in planning research, construction and policies in the field of infrastructure and encouraging mutual participation in technical seminars, exhibitions and expositions.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport would sign a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of the Government of Japan in view of promoting cooperation in the fields of public infrastructure, transport, and quality infrastructure investment.

