Nigeria: Who's to Be Blamed in Nigeria?

opinion

The blame for what Nigeria has become falls on you and me. Not President Buhari, not Jonathan, not Obasanjo and definitely not the civil and human rights activist.

Our wickedness stinks to the high heavens as we go about our daily lives, pulling down everyone and everything to become rich. We import substandard fake Chinese products, fake drugs, expired chicken, expired baby food, poisonous food, unfit for human consumption, destroying the environment and we have the nerve to complain about leadership and governance! We even steal from widows, orphans and refugees. We take their food and sell it for profit.

Nigeria government has come up with a campaign title change begins with me. According to Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, the sole objective of the campaign was to achieve a paradigm shift in the way Nigerians do things.

We have the attitudes of no conscience, no fear of God, nothing is sacred, no one is spared. Our architects, engineers and contractors build substandard roads, schools, houses and hospitals, all for profit at the expense of human life; an invaluable item which all our profit and contract sum cannot buy. One would think this behavior is reserved for urchins but it will surprise you that this is the character of many decent looking people who appear to be normal but are not any better than Boko Haram members.

They are well religious church members, Muslims, husbands, wives and sadly youths. We pervert justice and pretend we do not know right from wrong just to serve our selfish interests. We loot the State and dump the booty in Dubai and Switzerland banks. Slave traders pale in comparison to what we do to ourselves today.

Our wickedness personified, so much hatred flows in our blood and we transfer it to our children. It proves in what we say and what we do. We have Ramadan, fasting and prayer sessions all year long, night vigils and deliverance when the actual problem is us. We simply cannot learn to love others as the Bible and Quran say; it is me, me and me alone, that is all that ever matters, it is sickening any Christian or Muslim who cannot love has no business in politics, government and in Nigeria.

Until we understand this, we will continue on this path of destruction.

Husaini Auwalu, Bayero University, Kano