Kenya/Zambia: Were, Timbe Score in Respective Fixtures

Kenyan international duo Jesse Were and Ayub Timbe scored for their respective clubs over the weekend.

In the Zambian Super League fixture played on Sunday, Were scored from the spot in Zesco United's 3-2 win over Green Eagles at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola.

John Chingandu shot the hosts ahead a minute after kickoff, before Were doubled the lead in the 22nd minute and Chingandu completed his brace in the 29th minute.

Mwela Sakala netted both goals for Eagles in the second half.

The hard-fought win took eighth placed Zesco's tally to 26 points, three ahead of Buildcon FC, home to Kenyan duo Cliffton Miheso and John Makwatta who battled to a goalless draw against champions Zanaco in another league match.

TIMBE SHINES IN CHINA

In the Chinese Second division, winger Ayub Timbe's fine form continued after scoring a brace, as Beijing Renhe settled for a 2-2 stalemate with Baoding Yitong at Fengtai Stadium.

Tae-Goon Ha broke the deadlock on the fourth minute. Timbe equalized on the 26th minute and three minutes later, grabbed his second.

With a minute to play, the visitors levelled through Wang to leave Beijing Renhe at 37 points, four behind leaders Dalian Yifang after 18 rounds.

"Good game but that last minute equalizer broke our hearts. It's really disappointing to drop two vital points at such a time in the season. We pick up ourselves and focus to the next match," the 24-year-old Timbe told Nation Sport.

DEBUT FOR NONDI, MACHARIA

In the Georgian National League, Kenya U-20 duo Amos Nondi and John Macharia made their debut for Kolkheti Poti in their -6 defeat to giants Dinamo Tbilisi on Friday.

While the former Gor Mahia midfielder Nondi clocked 90 minutes, Macharia replaced injured Erick Ouma in the 57th minute. The two joined the club in the mid-season transfer window.

Relegation-threatened Kolkheti sit ninth in the ten-team log on 17 points after 19 rounds.

BWAMY COMEBACK

Elsewhere in Norway, former Kenyan international midfielder Christian Bwamy made a comeback in Follo FK's two-all draw against Baerum in a third division match played at Ski Stadium on Saturday.

Follo had their goals scored through Havard Dalseth in the 10th and 76th minutes. Bwamy was introduced in the 64th minute for Julius Skaug.

The 27-year-old, who last played for Kenya at the 2015 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia has been out for over a year now. He was handed a one year contract with Follo, a club he has served for several periods through the last 10 years.

Follo has collected 12 points in 13 games, sitting second from bottom in the 14-team Group 1 log.

WANYAMA, CHECHE IN US

Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama recorded an assist as Tottenham HotSpur thrashed French giants Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 in an International Champions Cup played at Camping World Stadium in Florida.

Edinson Cavani put PSG ahead in the sixth minute, but Christian Eriksen equalised five minutes later.

Eric Dier doubled Spurs' lead on 18 minutes but Javier Pastore restored parity for PSG in the 36th minute. Wanyama assisted Toby Alderweireld's 82nd minute goal, before Harry Kane converted from 12-yards In the 88th minute.

Spurs, who are using the tourney as part of their preseason preparations, next take on Roma on Wednesday.

Finally, former Tusker FC centre back David 'Cheche' Ochieng' featured in New York Cosmos' 2-0 win over Spanish side Valencia in an international exhibition match played on Saturday at New Mosaic Stadium.

Eric Calvillo and Emmanuel Ledesma scored a goal apiece for the North American Soccer League side.