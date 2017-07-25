25 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bill to Strip EFCC of Control Over NFIU Passes Second Reading in Senate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hassan Adebayo

The bill to establish the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency has scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill seeks to strip the Economic Financial Crimes Commission of control over the existing Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU.

The NFIU is currently under the anti-graft agency.

The bill to remove that control was passed for second reading and referred to the committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes for further action on Tuesday, the first legislative day after it was initiated for first reading last Thursday.

The committee was asked to submit its report tomorrow, Wednesday. The bill is being fastracked by a Senate that has been at loggerheads with the EFCC head, Ibrahim Magu.

The proposed NFIA is to serve as the "central body in Nigeria responsible for receiving, requesting, analysing and disseminating financial intelligence reports and other information to law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies and other relevant authorities."

Details later...

Nigeria

'I Am Making Good Progress,' Buhari Writes Guinean President Conde

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to thank the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, for the nationwide prayers held… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.