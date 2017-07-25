Ethiopia: Amending Ethiopia's Handicapped Multiparty System

opinion

Elections are not the sole indicators of a thriving democracy. If they were, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF)'s landslide victory in the 2015 general election would not have been followed by public protests in major regions of the country within a year. Often, people point to elections as proof of democracy. However, elections are precursors, rather than a signifier of democratic rule.

"Democracy is not just about one day every four or five years when elections are held," stated former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan when asked whether elections were giving democracy a bad name, "but a system of government that respects the separation of powers ... and the rule of law."

Therefore, any regime that rides roughshod on these principles loses its democratic legitimacy, regardless of whether it initially won an election or not.

Multiparty systems have many variants, but the more prevalent form of a multi-party system is one that relies on proportional representation, where the legislative seats are held by parties in proportion to the percentage of votes they win in elections.

One way of ensuring the existence of a multiparty system in Ethiopia is to give opposition parties more seats as long as they represent a significant amount of the population.

The Ethiopian Parliament is a collection of 547 members, "representatives of the heterogeneous societies of the nation". In actuality, the Parliament reflects homogeneity whenever a bill is to be ratified. This is ridiculous.

First, the Ethiopian parliamentary system should be based on proportional representation rather than simple majority rule (first-past-the-post principle). Such a parliamentary system gives the parties which have not gotten a majority vote the opportunity to be elected to the Parliament. Thereby, making the legislative body more representative of diversity through which minorities could have enough seats to raise their voices.

As a result, parliamentary seats can be positively correlated to and sufficiently inclusive of the country's heterogeneous population. The broader the representation and interest aggregation, the greater the civic participation and, hence, the more democratic the government would be.

In line with this, the opposition political parties should explicitly and adequately inform the public their manifestos (major political, economic and social principles) via various media. Besides, the government should open up the media at least to the level it used to be during the 2005 general election.

The flourishing of political extremism among the political parties, especially within the governing body, has led to the weakening of opposition parties. Moreover, the existence of a weak political culture has resulted in the proliferation of politically extremist mentality among politicians in particular and within societies in general.

The practice of democracy begins at home. Hence, opposition parties should follow the democratic principles within their members and across other parties. Otherwise, they would not be trusted and expected by the people to create wider space for democracy when they hold power.

Therefore, the political culture (at individual, party, and country levels) has to be built from scratch which, for sure, has influenced the democratisation process in the country. More precisely, the formation of political culture in Ethiopia is, of course, an ongoing process which has a high correlation with the level of democracy.

Weak political culture negatively contributes to the democratisation process. An undeveloped political culture, under 'multipartyism', is an obstacle for the blossoming of democracy.

Another factor that lies beyond multiparties is coalition formation. According to a book by Rod Hague and Martin Harrop, "to judge multiparty systems, a view is therefore needed on the character and functioning of coalitions". There are more than 60 opposition political parties in Ethiopia, but there are not 60 significantly different major political ideologies.

Opposition parties are unnecessarily broken up. There are very few common interests and principles they share as the parties were formed mainly under self-interest and with a total delink from the society they are supposed to represent. As most of those political parties are driven largely by the selfish motives of their political elites or party leaders, there are usually very few or even no common grounds for coalition formation, which, obviously, has complicated the democratisation process in the country.

Hence, those with similar cardinal principles have to make coalitions so as to make themselves stronger parties which can acquire more adherents. Thereby helping them acquire parliamentary seats during elections. When opposition parties need to form coalitions, they have to prefer partners with relatively closer policies and ideological positions to maintain consistency with their positions and win voters' credibility.

On average, multiparty coalition cabinets based on proportional representation are substantially closer to the median voter's political demands than are single-party cabinets based on simple majority rules.

Until the political parties re-establish their links with societies, and incentives of party elite behaviours are shaped by the need to promote societal interests rather than their own, Ethiopia's political party system will continue to be dysfunctional in the ongoing process of democratisation.

Additionally, the prevalence of corruption, lack of accountability, and the weak application of rule-of-law are also some of the prevailing setbacks which have brought down the incipient Ethiopian democracy. EPRDF is a relatively more merciful government to its corrupt officials than its predecessors.

Furthermore, developing political tolerance is a central tenet of democracy. The expression of different ideas and beliefs should be protected as it is one of the core principles of democracy. Tolerance recognises the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of others. People are naturally diverse; only tolerance can ensure the survival of the Ethiopian mixed communities in any corner of the country.

As EPRDF is naively merciful to its corrupt officials, it should also exert its righteous clemency to all opposition political parties and individuals who are living abroad and within the country. And, a general national reconciliation with all the opposition political parties (both registered and not) has to be applied by letting bygones be bygones.

This would surely promote the country's unity in line with its diversity not only in its ethnicity, religion, and culture but also in its citizens' political stands. It would also definitely contribute to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes and reduce the potential for animosity, clashes and even violence.

In the 21st century, one of EPRDF's propagandas is to ensure its grip on power by comparing itself with 20th-century Ethiopian regimes. This has created a state of fear and phobia among a society that is requesting better changes in the political arena.

EPRDF's traditional administration is getting older and weaker while the principles of the Constitution are still contemporary. People are not thirsty for theoretically dazzling principles, but practically grounded implementations of those very same doctrines.

The issue of diversity in this country is being preached at the cost of unity. This has dwindled the sense of nationalism within the society as a whole, and within the youth particularly. There are some categories of the society who equate 'Ethiopianism' with the concept of assimilation while in fact, being a civilian means being part of the ethnically diverse Ethiopian society.

Ethnic-based federalism has been wrongly deployed in such a way that erodes the unity of society as a single strong nation. The expulsion of members of the Amhara ethnic group from the regional state of Benishangul-Gumuz, the expulsion and killing of Tigrayians from Gonder, the issue of Kimant killings and clashes over a frontier between the Somali and Oromia regional states have rocked the country.

Also, the Konso conflicts in the south, the Wolkite issue and the most recent Amhara and Afar border dwellers' skirmish are clear living empirical examples for testifying the wrong methodology of implementing the ethnic-based federalism where the ineffectively prevailing multiparty system is the one to blame.

Berhanu Tsegay (Berha2020@yahoo.com) Has a Master of Arts in Development Studies