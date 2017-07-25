Kenya: Highlights of Round One of Presidential Debate 2017

The first round of 2017 Presidential Debate has gone down at Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Karen, Nairobi.

Three out of six candidates turned up for the event organised by Debates Media Limited-- Dr Ekuru Aukot of Third Way Alliance and independents Michael Wainaina and Japhet Kavinga Kaluyu.

Those who gave the event a wide berth are Mohammed Abduba Dida (Alliance for Real Change), Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party) and Joseph Nyagah (independent).

Dr Aukot, Prof Wainaina and Dr Kavinga seized the media moment to outline their visions and plans to manage the country in case they win the August 8 General Election.

They addressed themselves on several issues of concern-- including corruption, education, national unity and environmental conservation.

He said Kenya loses over Sh700 billion every year to thieves and called on voters to uproot rank corruption by giving both Jubilee and Nasa the red card.

"Corruption should be called theft of public resources," he said

Prof Wainaina

He said the missing ingredient in the war against corruption is lack of political goodwill and pledged to provide it if he wins.

"I am uncompromised, I am not part of the (corruption) cartel," he said.

Dr Kavinga

He said he has not been part of the "system" and that he is the right candidate to slay the dragon of corruption.

"I believe I'm the right candidate who can come in without any political baggage," he said, adding that "people found engaging in corruption will have to serve time."

EDUCATION

Dr Aukot

He pledged to scrap fees up to university level and vowed to standardise all learning institutions.

Public servants, he said, will also have to take their children to public schools so that the government can improve the quality of education offered there.

Prof Wainaina

He pledged to address challenges facing public schools, including poor teacher: student ration and poor infrastructure.

Dr Kavinga

He vowed to take the reforms initiated by Jubilee government to the next level.

"In education... I'll a Matiang'i on steroids."

He pledged to build community resource centres (CRC) and ensure university students do their internship at the CRCs.

"Students will choose what they want to study," he said.

