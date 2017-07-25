Ethiopia: Italy Grants 100 Million Br for Job Skills Training

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) has approved close to 100 million Br in grant to provide job skills training for people residing in domestic migration prone areas and refugees who come from Eritrea. Aimed at job creation opportunities, the projects will be implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The agreements were signed between AICS, UNIDO and IOM, on July 18 and 19, 2017, respectively. UNIDO, IOM, and other chosen non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will receive 67.7 million Br, 5.4 million Br, and 27 million Br, respectively.

The trainees who are residing in Addis will join leather factories and those living in Meqelle will join, but not limited to, Mekelle Industrial Park, according to Giulia Giacomuzzi, senior expert at AICS.

UNIDO will offer training to prepare the women and youth for jobs in the textile and leather sectors. IOM will work to enhance skills and protect the safety of Eritrean women refugees, who reside in Hitsats and Shimelba camps in Tigray. The programme, according to Giulia, will take three years.

Training will be given at federal level in Addis Abeba, focusing on leather production, and at a regional scale in Tigray Regional State, concentrating on textile production skills.