22 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Italy Grants 100 Million Br for Job Skills Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) has approved close to 100 million Br in grant to provide job skills training for people residing in domestic migration prone areas and refugees who come from Eritrea. Aimed at job creation opportunities, the projects will be implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The agreements were signed between AICS, UNIDO and IOM, on July 18 and 19, 2017, respectively. UNIDO, IOM, and other chosen non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will receive 67.7 million Br, 5.4 million Br, and 27 million Br, respectively.

The trainees who are residing in Addis will join leather factories and those living in Meqelle will join, but not limited to, Mekelle Industrial Park, according to Giulia Giacomuzzi, senior expert at AICS.

UNIDO will offer training to prepare the women and youth for jobs in the textile and leather sectors. IOM will work to enhance skills and protect the safety of Eritrean women refugees, who reside in Hitsats and Shimelba camps in Tigray. The programme, according to Giulia, will take three years.

Training will be given at federal level in Addis Abeba, focusing on leather production, and at a regional scale in Tigray Regional State, concentrating on textile production skills.

Ethiopia

Who Takes the Blame for Ailing State of Healthcare in State Hospitals?

"You have to apologize to the health professionals as we believe that you disrespected the professionals and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.