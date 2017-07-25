Malawi: Wanderers Coach Osman Resists Complacency

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers head coach Yasin Osman says the lead his club is enjoying in the TNM Super League is not yet title-winning as he guards against complacency.

Osman told Nyasa Times that he is pleased with his side after picking up two wins over the weekend, following the victories over Chitipa United and Blue Eagles.

The 2-1 triumph of the Chitipa Boys on Saturday was the Nomads number 8 win before making it nine of Sunday against Blue Eagles. They won 1-0.

Wanderers, while not at their scintillating best, dug in to prevail in a mental and physical battle against feisty opponents.

Osman bemoaned the defence error that saw the Nomads concede an equaliser against Chitipa on Saturday but was generally pleased by the mental strength of his squad - after a challenging week.

"I'm happy with my boys, I think we played a bit higher against Blue Eagles, we defended well, didn't give them too many chances, we scored one beautiful goal, should have scored one or two more," Osman said.

"We were a little bit sloppy in our Saturday encounter but come Sunday l salute my boys for stepping up the gear . We will make sure to take game after game. So overall a good week: two wins and six points , so we are on our way," said Osman.

The Nomads, who are basking comfortably on the summit table with 28 points from 11 games have a tricky fixture on Sunday against Nyasa Big Bullets at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.