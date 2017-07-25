South Africa: Amnesty for President Zuma? No, It Is Not Legally Possible

analysis

Over the weekend ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu raised the possibility of granting President Jacob Zuma amnesty from prosecution for all the crimes he is alleged to have committed, in order to "preserve the unity" of the ANC. The problem is that there is no valid legal avenue through which President Zuma could be granted amnesty from prosecution. One would have to subvert the Rule of Law and the constitutionally guaranteed independence of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in order to do so. The only legally valid option would be for an incoming president to pardon Zuma after he had been convicted of fraud, money laundering, corruption and/or racketeering.

In an ideal world, corrupt people in the public and private sector would be vigorously investigated by the Hawks and then skilfully prosecuted by the NPA. Many politicians and business men and women will be convicted for corruption and then sentenced to the prescribed minimum 15 years in jail. They will not be released on sham medical parole (supposedly being at death's door), before suddenly making a miraculous recovery allowing them to play endless rounds of golf.

In this ideal world the Hawks and the NPA will remain entirely uncaptured by...