South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Calls for 2018 National Orders Nominations

The Grand Patron of the National Orders, President Jacob Zuma, invites members of the public to nominate persons from all walks of life that they believe deserve to receive the country's highest honours, the National Orders, in April next year.

The next National Orders awards investiture ceremony will take place in April 2018, honouring South Africans and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed to the achievement of a free, united, non-racial, democratic, non-sexist and prosperous South Africa in various ways. Also honoured are citizens who have sacrificed life and limb to save others and those who have excelled in various fields.

The ceremony contributes towards unity, reconciliation and nation building.

The selection process of the awards will be processed and administered by the National Orders Advisory Council appointed by the President of the Republic.

The members of the Council are:

Ms Brigitte Mabandla (Chairperson)

Mr Mandla Langa (Deputy Chairperson)

Dr Glenda Gray

Dr Molefi Oliphant

Dr Lindiwe Mabuza

Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

Mrs Sally Padayachie

Rev Buti Tlhagale

Mr James Motlatsi

Dr Fazel Randera, and

Ms Nothembi Mkhwebane

There are six orders that are bestowed to deserving recipients. These are the following:

The Order of Mendi for Bravery recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The Order of Luthuli recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have excelled and attained exceptional achievement to the benefit of South Africa and beyond.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

Nominations forms are available on The Presidency website (http://bit.ly/2eHfOZF). Members of the public are urged to attach a short motivation on the person nominated.

Self-nomination or the nomination of public servants is not permissible.

The 2018 National Orders nominations will close on 31 August 2017.

