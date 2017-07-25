Asaba and Ado-Ekiti — The alleged refusal to release results of students, who graduated at the National Open University (NOUN) Asaba study centre, yesterday sparked off protest.

The protesters, many of whom were Masters and Post Graduate Diploma students, alleged that since 2014/2015 when they completed their programmes including project works, their results and certificates were yet to be released.

Armed with placards with inscriptions such as "Give us our results, release our certificates, we are tired of excuses, NOUN do something for our certificates," the protesters went round various streets of Asaba and ended at the gate of the centre where NOUN officials assured them that their request would be attended to.

Leader of the protesters, Mr. John Olomeh, alleged that authorities of NOUN had paid deaf ears to their request in the release of their certificates over times before they embarked on the protest.

"Officials of NOUN, Asaba study centre had been telling us stories that the Senate had not approved the results, since 2014/2015. We are tired, we need our results, or we shall embark on another protest soon."

Some officials who did not want their names in print, said the delay in the release of the 2014/2015 Master's Degree, Post Graduate Diploma certificates was owing to inexplicable logistics, assuring that in no distant time, the results would be released.

Also, students of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE) yesterday went on rampage over alleged extortion by the management of the institution.

The students who barricaded the main gate of the institution, alleged that one Dr. Malomo, a lecturer and acting Dean, Students

Affairs, was the arrowhead of the extortion racket.

The students alleged that N500 was collected from them in the name of organising tutorial without issuing receipts.

They demanded the immediate removal of the acting dean and reinstatement as well extension of the tenure of the outgoing Dean, Students Affairs, Dr. Olugbenga Adeyemi.

The protesters later removed the barricade while the speaker of the Students Representative Council, Victor Akinnibosun and Dr. Olugbenga Adeyemi, read the resolutions reached with the management.

The University's Public Relations Officer, (PRO), Mr. Godfrey Bakji, said the management was ready to meet with the demands of the protesters.

An attempt to get Malomo's reaction was not successful as his mobile phone was switched off.