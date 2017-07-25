South Africa: Peyper in Charge for Lions V Hurricanes Semi-Final

Jaco Peyper will referee another South African Super Rugby playoff match when he takes charge of Saturday's semi-final between the Lions and the Hurricanes at Ellis Park.

Peyper was also the referee in this past weekend's quarter-final between the Stormers and Chiefs at Newlands.

The 37-year-old will head up an all-South African team of match officials, with Marius van der Westhuizen and Rasta Rasivhenge his assistants and Marius Jonker the TMO.

In the other semi-final, an all-New Zealand affair between the Crusaders and the Chiefs, Glen Jackson will be the man in charge.

He will have Angus Gardner and Ben O'Keeffe as his assistants while Glenn Newman will be the TMO.

Peyper is considered by many to be the best South African referee on the Super Rugby circuit right now while this weekend Stormers coach Robbie Fleck referred to him as "one of the best in the world".

The first semi-final on Saturday between the Crusaders and Chiefs kicks off at 09:35 (SA time) while the Lions v Hurricanes match kicks off at 14:30.

Source: Sport24