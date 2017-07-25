22 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Food Assistance in Need to Rise

The number of people that need humanitarian assistance is expected to rise further in the second half of 2017, according to the Ethiopian Weekly Humanitarian Bulletin, issued on July 17, 2017. Until the first quarter of the year, it has been reported that the number of people requiring humanitarian assistance was 7.8 million.

The report indicates food nutrition and drinking water are among the main things that are in short supply of which requires urgent funding. It also revealed that 'priority one Weredas' requiring immediate life-saving interventions have grown from 192 in December 2016 to 228 in July 2017.

The situation, for example, demands a supply of food nutrition, health services, and emergency shelters in Somali Regional State for which humanitarian donors have already reserved a total of 295.4 million dollars, as indicated in the report.

This report came out considering the deteriorating situation before the mid-year review of the 2017 Humanitarian Requirements Document (HRD) which will be disclosed in late July with a detailed actual humanitarian needs.

