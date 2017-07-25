Ethiopia: New Reconciliation Law for Hotel Industry

In a bid to settle the dispute which often occurs between employers and employees in the hotel industry, the Ethiopian Employers' Federation (EEF) has drafted a model collective agreement that all hotels in the country have to adopt.

The agreement intends to regulate employees and employers with blueprints it has in relation to the terms and conditions of employers and workers in their workplace, including their duties, responsibilities and rights.

Collective agreements will usually be drafted as a result of collective bargaining between an employer and a trade union representing workers. This will help both parties to settle disputes before reaching court and to the attention of the public.

The model agreement was designed by Abate Zewedu Management Consultancy Plc. Drafting the model was started in January 2017 with the financial support of the Confederation of Norwegian Industries (NHO), a Norwegian employers' confederation, which has over 24,000 member employers.

The model collective agreement has 36 articles designated for businesses in hotels, restaurants, cafeterias and pensions.

"Many of the hotels in the country except the state owned ones have no collective agreement. Hence, they end up taking their cases to the Court whenever a dispute breaks out," said Abate Zewedu, founder and general manager of the consultancy firm.

Before designing the agreement, EEF made a study for one year to identify which sub-sectors need a collective agreement. Construction and hotel industries were the two identified areas to get priority for collective agreements, according to Tadele Yimer, president of EEF.

"Many hotel owners get into a dispute with their employees, and it can heat up to the point of reaching the courts," said Tadele.

Previously, there were disputes between management and employees of big hotels in the city. Sheraton Addis and Hilton Addis are two international chain hotels that previously have had a dispute between workers and management.

The conflict between these hotels and their employees has already reached court as well as the Addis Ababa City Government Labour Relations Board for settlements.

"Such kind of agreement will help the hotel owners in two ways, by saving time and concluding the case in a win-win situation," said Abate.

The model agreement passed two evaluation levels, one by a technical committee that was organised to review the proposal and the second one is by a group of experts from EEF. It was also up for discussion among hotel owners on July 20, 2017, to beef up the model once more.

"The agreement will be a binding contract between the employers and employees, but it will not work for management members," said Abate.

The collective agreement states that employers have responsibilities they should abide by including providing incentives and training and respecting the rights of employees. It also lists acts that are not allowed including mistreating employees and gender bias.

On the other hand, employees will be punished if they are found committing 24 counts of offences including fighting at the workplace or committing theft. Employees also have 24 stated responsibilities which they need to live up to during their employment at hotels.

It will be very advantageous for the industry which is highly exposed to high worker turnovers, according to Lude Abiy, general manager of Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Trade Sectorial Association (AHA), which has 107 members.

"But it should be prepared separately based on the levels of the hotels, as the hotels have different standards and financial statuses," said Lude.

Muluneh Dessalegn, head of Union Support & Industry Relations at the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU), claims that they are not informed about the collective agreement that is drafted by EEF.

"We are preparing ours in every sub-sector," said Muluneh. "The one developed by the employers will not abide employees as the Federation's one will be designed in line with an interest of employers."

"If they are designing their own, the individual hotel can design theirs by integrating the two," said Tadele.

EEF, which has 16 branches across the country, claims that they will send it to CETU after adding comments from the hotel owners during the discussions.

The hotel owners suggested the draft model to be more particular in some areas like insurance coverage and incentives. They also commented that the agreement should be drafted separately depending on rates of hotels.

The draft agreement is expected to be tabled in for the Board of Directors of the Federation on August 2, 2017, to approve and endorse it to the general assembly that will be held the next day, for final approval.