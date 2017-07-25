22 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Silver Anniversary

The Ethiopian Economics Association (EEA), a not-for-profit organisation, celebrated its silver anniversary on July 20, 2017, at its headquarters in C.M.C., where the association's quarter of a century journey was exhibited through photos and speeches. Among the attendees, left to right, were Assefa Admassie (PhD), executive director of the Economic Policy Research Institute (EPRI), Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, and Alemayehu Seyoum (PhD), president of the Association.

The anniversary was accompanied by the 15th Annual International Conference on the Ethiopian Economy organised by the Association where many economists presented their research papers on thematic areas covering agriculture and food security, industrialisation, sustainable development, climate change, structural transformation and demographic dividend. The Silver Anniversary honoured Getnet Alemu (PhD), director of the Institute for Development Policy Research at Addis Ababa University and Belay Kassa (Prof), former president of Haromaya University, for their long time service as board members of the Association and professional contributions to the country as economists.

Set up in the early 1990s, with the late Eshetu Chole (PhD) as its first president, the Association was established to provide training in the field of economics, advance the discipline and contribute to the development of the Ethiopian economy.

The Association set up a research and publication arm, the EPRI, in 2000, which reportedly served as the first independent research institute of its kind, and has since done studies in areas as diverse as trade, poverty and climate change.

