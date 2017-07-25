22 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nib Takes Over Future HQ

Nib International Bank has officially taken over a nine-storey building which it recently won in a bid to acquire with 680 million Br. The building is located at Arat Kilo next to Tourist Hotel.

Nib won the bid after the Federal Judgment Execution directorate put the building up for auction following the Supreme Court's judgment. The building belonged to Kebede, a 75-year-old convict who is serving a 25-year sentence for usury, tax evasion, false evidence and money laundering crimes.

The government confiscated the building after his conviction, but the building was auctioned to pay back the 120 million Br loan Nib was owed from Kebede.

