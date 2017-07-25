25 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kalonzo - How We Tricked Kenyatta and Jubilee to Miss Debate

By Pius Maundu

National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential running mate Kalonzo Musyoka now says they tricked Jubilee and President Kenyatta into missing the Presidential Debate.

Mr Musyoka on Tuesday said Mr Kenyatta fell for the trick and left Raila Odinga to have his way and say for over 90 minutes of prime time on radio and national TVs.

PLOY

His decision to keep off running mates' debate on July 17, Mr Musyoka said, was a calculated scheme to make Jubilee believe Mr Odinga would also give the Monday media event a wide berth.

"We tricked them... we knew those guys fear being accountable to the citizens and that is why I told Raila to seize the moment," he told residents of Nthongoni as he campaigned in Makueni County.

Mr Kenyatta had earlier indicated that he would the skip the event at Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Karen, Nairobi, citing lack of consultation on ground rules.

He has also accused Debates Media Limited, the organisers of the event, of advertising that candidates would attend without confirming with them first.

RAILA

Debates Media Limited denied the accusations, saying they engaged all parties on the event.

Separately, Mr Odinga said he missed Mr Kenyatta on the podium.

Speaking during vote chase in Runyenjes, Embu, on Tuesday, Mr Odinga said he did not understand why the Head of State kept off the debate.

"I was ready for him and wanted to question what he has done for the people," he said.

"The government is also corrupt."

