25 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiangi Says Police Ready to Secure Polls Next Month

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the security forces are ready and prepared to secure the elections set to take place in two weeks time.

Speaking after inaugurating a new police helicopter on Tuesday, Matiangi stated that every measure has been taken to ensure that the country is secure during and after the polls.

"I am grateful to do this especially two weeks to the General Election because this means we are ready to provide support to move personnel around if we need to move from one part of the country to another and I can assure Kenyans that the National Police Service mobilisation programme is on course," he said.

The CS emphasized that all is ready to secure the elections.

"Our work is very clear, to ensure law and order is kept and we are doing it. I can only assure the country that we are ready. We have a security plan in place, all the formation in the security sector has been prepared," he stated.

He stressed that the government is on course to ensure there is no excuse about police capacity to move around.

"Two similar aircrafts have been deployed to other areas of the country which means should there be need to deploy police from one part of the country to another, there is no problem," he stated.

He further explained that this will support the institutions responsible to ensure there are fair and credible elections.

"That is why we can say we are ready to support the institutions that are responsible for what they have to do and then we will do our part," he stated.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on his part stated that the capacity of the police has been bolstered and the acquisition of the aircraft will enable them be more effective in their work.

