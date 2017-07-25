Rwanda: Seninga Promises to Deliver After Signing New Police Deal

After signing a new lucrative three-year deal, Police FC head coach Innocent Seninga has promised to deliver more than he did in his first season where he led the team to second place in the league behind champions, Rayon Sports.

In his first season, Seninga did not win any silverware but his bosses were impressed with what they saw and handed him another three years, worth a reported Rwf72 million, to prove himself. The 2017/18 season is set to start in September.

"It is time to get down to work as we begin preparing for the new season, we need to put the past behind and focus on the future. We're looking forward to the next season where we need to do a better job than we did in the last campaign. I am here to help the team to win trophies," he said on Monday.

The former Isonga FC trainer added, "After signing a new contract, I want to do everything in my powers to ensure that Police win trophies. I have talked to the administration and they know very well my ambitions."

Seninga has been tasked to win at least one trophy in his second year after replacing Andre Casa Mbungo at the start of last season.

The law-enforcers' side lost striker Danny Usengimana, who scored 19 league goals and six in Peace Cup to Tanzanian Premier League side Singida FC but Seninga says he has players to replace the 21-year-old Rwanda international.

Seninga believes that youngsters; Christophe Biramahire, Justin Mico and new signing Bertrand Iradukunda will fill the void left by Usengimana. Mico Scored 15 goals last season while Biramahire netted seven goals.

The club has also lost midfielder Robert Ndatimana to Bugesera FC, Hegman Ngomirankiza, who went to USA, Japhet Imurora to Hong Kong and Jean Paul Uwihoreye, who was released.