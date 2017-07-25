23 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Diagnostic Centre Faults Board Over Closure of Premises

By Ojoma Akor

The management of Zenith Radiological Services Limited (ZENRAD), has decried the sealing of the centre by the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN).

In statement yesterday signed by Dr Ohikhokhai Wellington, the management of the centre said its attention was drawn to some media publications by the board on the closure, alleging non- employment of radiographers, and for not registering with the board.

The statement said the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN) was a body of radiographers or x-ray technicians, whose sole duty was to regulate their members (radiographers) and not certified clinical radiologists.

They said contrary to its mandate, the board was now "seeking to exercise control over highly trained radiologists who are medical experts and specialists.

"Therefore attempts by RRBN to seal the premises of Zenith radiological services limited located in Kubwa, FCT Abuja, is an exercise in futility because they cannot regulate professionals that are their original employers," the statement".

It added that ZENRAD would continue to provide the highest professional services. The Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN) sealed Zenith Radiological Services Limited recently.

A statement from the board obtained by Daily Trust quoted the Head, Monitoring and Enforcement of RRBN, Mr Onwuegbuchu Ebere Obinna, as saying the centre was sealed for non registration with the board, and for using quacks to carry out ionizing radiation.

