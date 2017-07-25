Kenya: Mutua's Govt Moves to Contain Cholera Outbreak in Machakos

Machakos — The Ministry of Public health and Sanitation of Machakos has closed indefinitely, 17 hotels in Kangundo sub-county in the wake of a cholera outbreak in the county.

The sub-county health officer Zachary Ochonga said the 17 establishments are not allowed to operate until certified by his office.

"These hotels have not observed cleanliness and are a threat to people's health," said Ochonga

According to Ochonga, several cases of cholera have been confirmed at a private health facility in the county leading him to urge area residents to maintain proper hygiene.

Machakos Chief Health Officer Jackson Nthanga on Tuesday confirmed that there were persons who tested positive for cholera admitted to Bishop Kioko Catholic Hospital.