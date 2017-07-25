Nigeria: APC Leads in Lagos LG Elections

Lagos — The All Progressive Congress (APC) is leading in the council election held yesterday in Lagos State, according to the results declared so far. Election was held for chairmen and councilors in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development and 381wards of the state.

At Ward A6, Unit 033 located in Ogunmodede College, Papa Epe, where the state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode voted, APC polled a total of 299 votes for the chairmanship election as against one vote, polled by the Labour Party and zero vote by the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and Accord Party.

For the councillorship election in the unit, the APC polled a total of 293 votes as against one vote polled by Labour Party and zero polled by the PDP.

Also at Ward A6, Unit 28, at Papa, Epe, APC polled 298 votes for the chairmanship election as against zero vote polled by the PDP and Labour respectively. In the councillorship election, APC polled 300 votes while the PDP, Labour and Accord Party got nothing. In Ojokoro LCDA, it was observed that candidates of APC were leading in both the chairmanship and councillorship votes. At Polling Unit 002 Ward E, APC chairmanship got 041 as against seven votes secured by the PDP. In the councillorship election, APC candidate got 40 while PDP got eight votes.

The chairmanship election result in Ojokoro, Ward E 004, also showed APC having 85, while PDP polled 13 votes. For councillorship, APC secured 77 votes to lead PDP which got 14 votes. More results were still trickling in at the time this report was filed.

Meanwhile, voters turn-out was low as many residents were confined to their homes as heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm left many areas flooded. The development affected early commencement of voting in many areas.

The rain which started around 6 am was still pouring at the time of filling this report.

At Alimosho, Mushion/ Okunola local government areas, electoral papers made available were far below the numbers on the voters' register. In ward 002, out of 1050 names on the register, electoral officials were given 100 ballot papers. Likewise in Ajegunle. All the polling units had ballot papers far below the number registered.

This resulted in protests in some of these areas. The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, voted in Alausa in Ikeja.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, the APC national leader said his party has overcome the crisis that broke out after the primary election, adding that conflict resolution is part of democracy.

Tinubu said, "the exercise is going on smoothly. Thanks to the people of Lagos State".

When asked to comment on the efforts made to resolve the crisis in the party, Tinubu said: "Is it not politics? You must have twists and turns... if you are a popular party, there's no way you will not face the turbulence of democracy.

"When we have 57 local governments and local council development areas, the problem is that you have many people willing to use your party's platform but you can only have one chairman, one councillor in a ward and you have many people fighting for slots".

Meanwhile, some fake political agents were arrested. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Lagos State Police Command nabbed five agents who were allegedly found with incriminating materials in Ikeja area.

A police source told our correspondents that the five persons who were arrested in Ikeja were being interrogated at the Area F Police Command.

The parties that took -part in the exercise are: Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AA), Alliance for Democracy (AD), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Kayode Ekundayo, Eugene Agha, Nurudeen Oyewole & Abdulateef Aliyu