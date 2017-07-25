Nigeria: 'Rape Cases Getting Out of Hand'

Lagos — The federal and state governments have been charged to pursue actions and measures directed at protecting the girl-child from all forms of abuse.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Agilent Wireless Ltd, Mr. Lawrence Anirejuortise Wilbert lamented that cases of sexual abuse of girl-child especially by relations were getting out of hand.

Wilbert who aspired to be president of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), stated this while delivering a lecture during the 40th anniversary celebration of the Federal Government Girls College Old Students' Association (FEGICOLLA) held in Lagos.

He said given the vulnerability of the girl-child, she deserves special attention and care. He expressed regret that the girl-child is exposed to constant abuse from those close to them, like uncles, family friends, classmates, teachers and lecturers.

He said, "Rape cases are already going out of hand. Some cultures, particularly in the Southeast, discriminate against the girl-child from inheriting any landed property. She is always at the receiving end. There is hardly any tribe in Nigeria that the girl-child is not discriminated against."

He asked government to strengthen anti-discrimination legislation and also to religiously implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) especially goal five which seeks to end all forms of sexual abuse on female children.

He stressed that the provision of safe and supportive educational environments was needed. "The school curriculum should be revised to ensure gender and cultural sensitivity, and to include life skills, HIV/AIDS education, citizenship and conflict resolution elements," he said.